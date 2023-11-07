Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNO is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VNO is $20.50, which is -$2.38 below the current price. The public float for VNO is 165.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on November 07, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

VNO) stock’s latest price update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 23.06. However, the company has seen a 13.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Vornado Realty Trust has had a disruptive fiscal year, with suspended dividends and flagging funds from operations as interest expenses bite. The REIT’s preferred shares offer compelling yields and a strong potential for high total returns. Vornado reported a decline in revenue for its fiscal 2023 third quarter, but its liquidity position is strong against macro headwinds.

VNO’s Market Performance

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has experienced a 13.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.47% rise in the past month, and a -2.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for VNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.77% for VNO’s stock, with a 19.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $25 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +13.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.91. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 26. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 9,673 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, purchase 5,341 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 12,000 shares at $60,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Equity return is now at value -6.52, with -2.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.