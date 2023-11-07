Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.08 in relation to its previous close of 6.25. However, the company has experienced a 8.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-07 that Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER), down 0.7% to $47.80, swung to profit in the third quarter as customers flocked to the ride-hailing firm. Gross bookings in the three months ending September grew 21% year-over-year to $35.3 billion, with mobility gross bookings of $17.9 billion, up 31% on a year ago, and delivery gross bookings of $16.1 billion, up 18%.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) Right Now?

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEAT is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SEAT is $11.17, which is $5.04 above the current price. The public float for SEAT is 35.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAT on November 07, 2023 was 494.65K shares.

SEAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) has seen a 8.50% increase in the past week, with a -4.06% drop in the past month, and a -13.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for SEAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.13% for SEAT stock, with a simple moving average of -14.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEAT Trading at -1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.11. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc saw -12.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Wagner Jonathan Miles, who sale 1,792 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Oct 20. After this action, Wagner Jonathan Miles now owns 78,263 shares of Vivid Seats Inc, valued at $10,627 using the latest closing price.

Bakal Riva, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc, sale 1,137 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Bakal Riva is holding 50,359 shares at $6,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+75.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc stands at +4.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.