Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is 44.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COCO is 0.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) is $30.71, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for COCO is 30.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.64% of that float. On November 07, 2023, COCO’s average trading volume was 701.26K shares.

COCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) has plunged by -2.84 when compared to previous closing price of 28.92, but the company has seen a 3.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-11-02 that This segment originally aired on November 1, 2023. Shares of Vita Coco (COCO) are up more than 170% over the past 12 months.

COCO’s Market Performance

Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) has seen a 3.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.54% gain in the past month and a 6.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for COCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.64% for COCO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COCO Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.14. In addition, Vita Coco Company Inc saw 103.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Burth Jonathan, who sale 23,671 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Nov 02. After this action, Burth Jonathan now owns 176,517 shares of Vita Coco Company Inc, valued at $711,029 using the latest closing price.

Prior Jane, the Chief Marketing Officer of Vita Coco Company Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Prior Jane is holding 123,098 shares at $210,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 22.17, with 15.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.