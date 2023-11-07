Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.74 compared to its previous closing price of 4.53. However, the company has seen a -0.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Vertex Energy has made progress in its renewable diesel project, with Q2 2023 revenues beating estimates and a focus on performance management for H2 2023. The company has transformed into a significant renewable fuel producer, completing its renewable diesel conversion project and planning to lower carbon dioxide emissions and raise hydrogen production. Demand for renewable diesel is increasing, driven by the enactment of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard in California, and production milestones have been achieved at Vertex Energy’s mobile refinery.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) by analysts is $7.50, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for VTNR is 81.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.00% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of VTNR was 1.90M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR stock saw an increase of -0.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.39% and a quarterly increase of -13.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.33% for VTNR’s stock, with a -33.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTNR Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc saw -31.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Rhame James Gary, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $6.33 back on May 12. After this action, Rhame James Gary now owns 14,648 shares of Vertex Energy Inc, valued at $25,310 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc, sale 66,666 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,450,608 shares at $533,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+9.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 38.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.56. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -2.36 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 245.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.06. Total debt to assets is 53.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 140.13 and the total asset turnover is 5.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.