Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.57 in relation to its previous close of 8.57. However, the company has experienced a 8.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Bank stocks are down badly this year. Borrowing costs are sky-high, cutting into net interest income.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VLY is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VLY is $9.95, which is $1.6 above the current price. The public float for VLY is 427.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLY on November 07, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

The stock of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen a 8.30% increase in the past week, with a 3.21% rise in the past month, and a -17.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for VLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.41% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of -8.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLY Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -26.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from SANI SURESH L, who purchase 4,416 shares at the price of $15.70 back on May 22. After this action, SANI SURESH L now owns 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $69,331 using the latest closing price.

MENDELSON AVNER, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 2,611 shares at $15.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MENDELSON AVNER is holding 134,126 shares at $40,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 9.37, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.