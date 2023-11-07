Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) has jumped by 16.24 compared to previous close of 3.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-02-19 that How fundamental analysis helps investing in penny stocks The post The Role of Fundamental Analysis in Penny Stock Investing appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Right Now?

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UUU is 2.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UUU on November 07, 2023 was 68.34K shares.

UUU’s Market Performance

UUU’s stock has seen a 15.05% increase for the week, with a 81.12% rise in the past month and a 64.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.63% for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.27% for UUU’s stock, with a 84.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at 65.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.14%, as shares surge +81.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU rose by +15.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. saw 122.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+28.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.72. Equity return is now at value 19.72, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.96. Total debt to assets is 21.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.