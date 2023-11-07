United States Steel Corp. (X) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) is above average at 7.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United States Steel Corp. (X) is $32.00, which is -$2.51 below the current market price. The public float for X is 220.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of X on November 07, 2023 was 9.14M shares.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.79 in comparison to its previous close of 34.24, however, the company has experienced a 1.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that United States Steel Corporation’s financials show it is still cheap despite beaten-down estimates, but the company’s share price fluctuations make it a risky time to invest. The company’s debt is manageable, with an interest coverage ratio of 16x, and it has a strong current ratio and no liquidity problems. The steel industry’s profitability and efficiency metrics fluctuate with economic conditions, but when the company is profitable, these metrics are above average.

X’s Market Performance

United States Steel Corp. (X) has seen a 1.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.35% gain in the past month and a 44.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for X. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.24% for X’s stock, with a 27.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

X Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.18. In addition, United States Steel Corp. saw 37.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Brown Daniel R, who sale 4,860 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Oct 02. After this action, Brown Daniel R now owns 96,968 shares of United States Steel Corp., valued at $160,380 using the latest closing price.

Buckiso Scott D, the SVP & Chief Mfg Officer – NAFR of United States Steel Corp., sale 8,970 shares at $31.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Buckiso Scott D is holding 106,854 shares at $279,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corp. stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.53. Equity return is now at value 10.72, with 5.69 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corp. (X), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United States Steel Corp. (X) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.