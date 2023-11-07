Understanding the 13.87% Volatility Levels of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s (BCLI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) has gone up by 2.88% for the week, with a -9.76% drop in the past month and a -90.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.87% for BCLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.76% for BCLI’s stock, with a -91.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) is $10.00, which is $9.85 above the current market price. The public float for BCLI is 36.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCLI on November 07, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

BCLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) has decreased by -10.29 when compared to last closing price of 0.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-28 that Shares of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) plummeted by 56% in early trading after the company’s treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, received the red light from advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 17 to 1, with one abstention, against the efficacy of BrainStorm’s cell therapy, NurOwn.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCLI Trading at -77.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares sank -9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1655. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. saw -90.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCLI starting from Lindborg Stacy, who purchase 11,500 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lindborg Stacy now owns 181,500 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $20,402 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCLI

The total capital return value is set at -194.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.74. Equity return is now at value -1121.89, with -180.22 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.