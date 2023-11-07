Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for TRUP is $33.13, which is $9.72 above the current market price. The public float for TRUP is 33.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 32.54% of that float. The average trading volume for TRUP on November 07, 2023 was 665.29K shares.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP)’s stock price has dropped by -10.48 in relation to previous closing price of 26.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 38.8% in Trupanion (TRUP). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

TRUP’s Market Performance

Trupanion Inc (TRUP) has experienced a 11.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.56% drop in the past month, and a -29.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for TRUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for TRUP’s stock, with a -32.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRUP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRUP Trading at -11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUP rose by +11.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.69. In addition, Trupanion Inc saw -50.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUP starting from DOAK MICHAEL, who sale 8,688 shares at the price of $29.99 back on Aug 30. After this action, DOAK MICHAEL now owns 5,866 shares of Trupanion Inc, valued at $260,522 using the latest closing price.

RAWLINGS DARRYL, the Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $25.30 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that RAWLINGS DARRYL is holding 829,109 shares at $101,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trupanion Inc stands at -4.94. The total capital return value is set at -12.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.66. Equity return is now at value -17.41, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trupanion Inc (TRUP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.53. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trupanion Inc (TRUP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.