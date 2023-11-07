Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.31 compared to its previous closing price of 42.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Treehouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Steve Oakland – Chairman, President & CEO Pat O’Donnell – EVP & CFO Colleen Fiocchi – IR Conference Call Participants Andrew Lazar – Barclays Rob Dickerson – Jefferies Matt Smith – Stifel Carla Casella – J.P. Morgan Jon Andersen – William Blair Jim Salera – Stephens Inc. Operator Hello.

Is It Worth Investing in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) Right Now?

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by analysts is $50.14, which is $12.02 above the current market price. The public float for THS is 55.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of THS was 374.71K shares.

THS’s Market Performance

The stock of Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) has seen a -8.50% decrease in the past week, with a -6.71% drop in the past month, and a -18.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for THS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.57% for THS’s stock, with a -20.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for THS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for THS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $48 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

THS Trading at -12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THS fell by -8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.07. In addition, Treehouse Foods Inc saw -22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THS starting from JANA PARTNERS LLC, who purchase 24,375 shares at the price of $44.69 back on Sep 07. After this action, JANA PARTNERS LLC now owns 4,907,689 shares of Treehouse Foods Inc, valued at $1,089,319 using the latest closing price.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, the Director of Treehouse Foods Inc, purchase 87,900 shares at $44.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that JANA PARTNERS LLC is holding 4,883,314 shares at $3,910,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treehouse Foods Inc stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.45. Equity return is now at value 3.71, with 1.37 for asset returns.

Based on Treehouse Foods Inc (THS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 37.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.