TransUnion (TRU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for TRU is $64.94, which is $14.34 above the current market price. The public float for TRU is 192.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume for TRU on November 07, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

TRU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has increased by 0.58 when compared to last closing price of 50.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, and Todd Cello, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:55 a.m. CT (8:55 a.m. ET). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will also be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU’s stock has risen by 16.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.96% and a quarterly drop of -34.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.75% for TransUnion The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.61% for TRU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.84% for the last 200 days.

TRU Trading at -26.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -28.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.90. In addition, TransUnion saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from Zukauckas Linda, who purchase 2,350 shares at the price of $43.62 back on Oct 30. After this action, Zukauckas Linda now owns 7,781 shares of TransUnion, valued at $102,507 using the latest closing price.

CHAOUKI STEVEN M, the President, US Markets & CI of TransUnion, sale 1,276 shares at $71.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that CHAOUKI STEVEN M is holding 56,860 shares at $91,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value -6.53, with -2.29 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransUnion (TRU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.