Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) by analysts is $79.20, which is $20.54 above the current market price. The public float for TMDX is 31.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.64% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TMDX was 816.04K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has plunge by 56.92relation to previous closing price of 40.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 68.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-07 that TransMedics Group Inc. shares TMDX, -5.70% jumped more than 40% premarket on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter results reflecting growing demand for its organ-transplant services and raised its full-year revenue outlook.

TMDX’s Market Performance

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has seen a 68.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.25% gain in the past month and a -2.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 51.97% for TMDX’s stock, with a -9.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMDX Trading at 22.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +21.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +68.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.05. In addition, Transmedics Group Inc saw 2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Gordon Stephen, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $54.22 back on Oct 02. After this action, Gordon Stephen now owns 18,789 shares of Transmedics Group Inc, valued at $271,100 using the latest closing price.

Hassanein Waleed H, the President & CEO of Transmedics Group Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $68.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Hassanein Waleed H is holding 529,191 shares at $511,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transmedics Group Inc stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -18.13, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.