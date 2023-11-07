Trading Update: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Stock Endures 5.26% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, SPR stock has gone up by 13.78%, with a monthly gain of 47.31% and a quarterly surge of 9.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.32% for SPR’s stock, with a -9.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPR is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) is $28.81, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for SPR is 104.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.21% of that float. On November 07, 2023, SPR’s average trading volume was 4.23M shares.

SPR) stock’s latest price update

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.19relation to previous closing price of 25.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Spirit AeroSystems’ (SPR) third-quarter 2023 adjusted loss is narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues increase by 13% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $29 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPR Trading at 30.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +46.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.01. In addition, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc saw -16.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from Ward Damon Christopher, who sale 685 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Feb 27. After this action, Ward Damon Christopher now owns 10,182 shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, sale 500 shares at $26.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 17,641 shares at $13,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.37 for the present operating margin

+1.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stands at -10.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.78. Equity return is now at value -543.53, with -14.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.