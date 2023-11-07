Trading Update: Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock Endures 4.61% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has gone up by 12.50% for the week, with a 5.58% rise in the past month and a -14.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.61% for GENI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.77% for GENI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genius Sports Limited (GENI) by analysts is $9.55, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for GENI is 126.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of GENI was 1.71M shares.

GENI) stock’s latest price update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.57 in relation to its previous close of 5.25. However, the company has experienced a 12.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Genius Sports operates globally, leveraging data-driven strategies and partnerships with over 400 sports organizations, including the NFL and English Premier League. The company offers real-time sports data collection, integration, and dissemination, as well as advanced technologies like big data and augmented reality. Despite optimistic revenue growth, GENI’s path to profitability is uncertain, and the current valuation seems expensive, warranting a “hold” rating for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GENI Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI rose by +12.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 53.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.91 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -53.26. The total capital return value is set at -24.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.09. Equity return is now at value -27.81, with -22.26 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.55. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.