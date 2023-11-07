The Volatility of ShockWave Medical Inc’s (SWAV) Stock: A -7.34% Ratio for the Week

The stock of ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) has gone down by -7.34% for the week, with a -5.55% drop in the past month and a -16.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.79% for SWAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.28% for SWAV’s stock, with a -18.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) is 29.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) is $241.45, which is $74.52 above the current market price. The public float for SWAV is 36.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On November 07, 2023, SWAV’s average trading volume was 587.73K shares.

SWAV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) has decreased by -11.06 when compared to last closing price of 214.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Debbie Kaster – Vice President, Investor Relations Doug Godshall – President and Chief Executive Officer Isaac Zacharias – President and Chief Commercial Officer Dan Puckett – Chief Financial Officer Robert Fletcher – Senior Vice President, Marketing & Market Access Conference Call Participants Patrick Wood – Morgan Stanley Travis Steed – Bank of America Adam Maeder – Piper Sandler Larry Biegelsen – Wells Fargo Mike Matson – Needham & Company Imron Zafar – Deutsche Bank Michael Polark – Wolfe Research Mike Kratky – Leerink Danielle Antalffy – UBS Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Shockwave’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $218 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWAV Trading at -8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.14. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc saw -7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $210.25 back on Oct 26. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 44,316 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc, valued at $841,000 using the latest closing price.

WATKINS FRANK T, the Director of ShockWave Medical Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $202.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that WATKINS FRANK T is holding 1,532 shares at $608,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+86.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShockWave Medical Inc stands at +44.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.69. Equity return is now at value 52.91, with 40.52 for asset returns.

Based on ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.57. Total debt to assets is 9.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.