The Volatility of Confluent Inc’s (CFLT) Stock: A -35.99% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, CFLT stock has gone down by -35.99%, with a monthly decline of -40.73% and a quarterly plunge of -49.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for Confluent Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.92% for CFLT’s stock, with a -38.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CFLT is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CFLT is $26.04, which is $8.4 above the current price. The public float for CFLT is 199.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFLT on November 07, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) has plunged by -0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 17.75, but the company has seen a -35.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-02 that Fear of weakening sales growth has investors running away. That could be a mistake.

CFLT Trading at -41.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -41.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT fell by -35.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.33. In addition, Confluent Inc saw -20.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Verbowski Chad, who sale 8,519 shares at the price of $29.80 back on Sep 21. After this action, Verbowski Chad now owns 426,803 shares of Confluent Inc, valued at $253,866 using the latest closing price.

Sivaram Rohan, the Chief Financial Officer of Confluent Inc, sale 860 shares at $29.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Sivaram Rohan is holding 332,648 shares at $25,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc stands at -77.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.56. Equity return is now at value -57.79, with -19.44 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 47.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Confluent Inc (CFLT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.