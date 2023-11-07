The Volatility of Clorox Co.’s (CLX) Stock: A 10.68% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Clorox Co. (CLX) has gone up by 10.68% for the week, with a 3.20% rise in the past month and a -20.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for CLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.94% for CLX’s stock, with a -14.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) is 187.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLX is 0.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Clorox Co. (CLX) is $136.28, which is $7.28 above the current market price. The public float for CLX is 123.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On November 07, 2023, CLX’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) has increased by 2.75 when compared to last closing price of 125.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-11-06 that After a blowout week to start the month, U.S. equities began this week slightly higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% in Monday’s session, ahead of some of the last major corporate earnings reports coming this quarter.

CLX Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.06. In addition, Clorox Co. saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Jacobsen Kevin B, who sale 3,346 shares at the price of $160.82 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jacobsen Kevin B now owns 23,224 shares of Clorox Co., valued at $538,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clorox Co. stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 22.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 59.52, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Clorox Co. (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,342.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.07. Total debt to assets is 49.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,276.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clorox Co. (CLX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.