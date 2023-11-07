The -7.35% Simple Moving Average of Astrazeneca plc ADR’s (AZN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has seen a 1.76% increase in the past week, with a -5.00% drop in the past month, and a -9.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for AZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.79% for AZN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) is above average at 32.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) is $80.67, which is $16.62 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 3.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZN on November 07, 2023 was 5.00M shares.

AZN) stock’s latest price update

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.14 in comparison to its previous close of 63.96, however, the company has experienced a 1.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-06 that Kristopher Koeller relies on two daily medications to keep his blood pressure under control. They’re both generics that have been on the market for decades–the kind of drugs that should be cheap.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.07. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw -5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrazeneca plc ADR stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 16.81, with 6.38 for asset returns.

Based on Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.