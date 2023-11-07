The -13.88% Decline of Rithm Capital Corporation’s (RITM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has gone up by 6.52% for the week, with a 6.99% rise in the past month and a -4.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.14% for RITM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for RITM’s stock, with a 8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Right Now?

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) by analysts is $11.78, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for RITM is 480.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of RITM was 3.61M shares.

RITM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has plunged by -0.91 when compared to previous closing price of 9.89, but the company has seen a 6.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Rithm Capital is a strong income stock with a well-diversified portfolio and potential for dividend growth. The acquisition of Sculptor Capital will add a new revenue stream and diversification to Rithm Capital’s business. Rithm Capital’s dividend coverage has improved due to the sale of excess Mortgage Servicing Rights, making its 11% dividend yield safe and attractive.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RITM Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM rose by +6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw 19.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.91 for the present operating margin

+68.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corporation stands at +47.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 334.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.98. Total debt to assets is 71.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.