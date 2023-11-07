The -13.88% Decline of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc’s (NSSC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NSSC stock has gone up by 24.18%, with a monthly gain of 4.24% and a quarterly plunge of -37.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.78% for NSSC’s stock, with a -26.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is above average at 24.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) is $27.70, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for NSSC is 32.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NSSC on November 07, 2023 was 711.80K shares.

NSSC) stock’s latest price update

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC)’s stock price has soared by 21.57 in relation to previous closing price of 18.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Patrick McKillop – Vice President of Investor Relations Richard Soloway – President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Buchel – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants James Ricchiuti – Needham & Company Matthew Pfau – William Blair Jaeson Schmidt – Lake Street Capital Rajiv Sharma – B. Riley Nicholas Mattiacci – Craig-Hallum Operator Welcome to the NAPCO Security Technologies Fiscal Q4 and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSSC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NSSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSSC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $32 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSSC Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSSC rose by +24.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.97. In addition, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc saw -16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSSC starting from SOLOWAY RICHARD, who sale 287,500 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Feb 15. After this action, SOLOWAY RICHARD now owns 3,696,010 shares of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, valued at $9,056,250 using the latest closing price.

BUCHEL KEVIN S, the Executive Vice President of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that BUCHEL KEVIN S is holding 99,829 shares at $393,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+43.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for NAPCO Security Technologies Inc stands at +15.96. The total capital return value is set at 22.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.34. Equity return is now at value 26.01, with 21.25 for asset returns.

Based on NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 3.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.