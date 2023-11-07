Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) has dropped by -15.76 compared to previous close of 3.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-17 that Remarkably, the stock did not have fundamentally changing news. It did not rocket higher on breaking news that would typically be associated with the whopping gains it experienced.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TPST is at -1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TPST is $21.67, which is $18.57 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 7.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 28.47% of that float. The average trading volume for TPST on November 07, 2023 was 9.10M shares.

TPST’s Market Performance

TPST’s stock has seen a -20.10% decrease for the week, with a 1132.60% rise in the past month and a 416.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 52.10% for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.86% for TPST’s stock, with a 80.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPST Trading at 50.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 52.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.04%, as shares surge +1,247.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +426.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -20.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc saw 169.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -166.57, with -65.17 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.