T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.10 in relation to previous closing price of 147.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-05 that The U.S. stock market saw a rise in dividend payouts during the year’s third quarter, according to an analysis by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Q3 increase in dividend payments comes after a decline seen in this year’s second quarter and was led by a $2.1 billion increase to the dividend paid by tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) is $177.71, which is $30.37 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 466.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on November 07, 2023 was 4.63M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS’s stock has seen a 4.08% increase for the week, with a 5.98% rise in the past month and a 8.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for T-Mobile US Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for TMUS’s stock, with a 4.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.17. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Ewaldsson Ulf, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $144.02 back on Nov 01. After this action, Ewaldsson Ulf now owns 36,727 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $2,880,400 using the latest closing price.

Bazzano Dara, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of T-Mobile US Inc, sale 3,953 shares at $141.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Bazzano Dara is holding 10,877 shares at $558,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 11.54, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.