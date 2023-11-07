Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) has increased by 12.90 when compared to last closing price of 2.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-02 that Syros Pharmaceuticals shares dropped on Monday after a series of shakeups at the biotech company. The firm is saying goodbye to its CEO, Nancy Simonian, who will retire by the end of the year, and chief scientific officer Eric Olsen.

Is It Worth Investing in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SYRS is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SYRS is $21.25, which is $18.45 above than the current price. The public float for SYRS is 16.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume of SYRS on November 07, 2023 was 57.41K shares.

SYRS’s Market Performance

SYRS’s stock has seen a 12.00% increase for the week, with a -7.89% drop in the past month and a -23.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.09% for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.80% for SYRS’s stock, with a -18.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRS Trading at -13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS rose by +12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -22.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from Roth David, who sale 7,348 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Jul 31. After this action, Roth David now owns 0 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $29,025 using the latest closing price.

Olson Eric R, the Chief Scientific Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 689 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Olson Eric R is holding 6,661 shares at $2,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-849.21 for the present operating margin

+80.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -636.12. The total capital return value is set at -73.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.07. Equity return is now at value -182.38, with -61.89 for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.