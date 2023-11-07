Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, SU stock has gone up by 3.45%, with a monthly gain of 4.28% and a quarterly surge of 8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Suncor Energy, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for SU’s stock, with a 5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) is above average at 10.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) is $39.66, which is $6.02 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.30B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SU on November 07, 2023 was 4.73M shares.

SU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) has decreased by -0.44 when compared to last closing price of 33.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-10-31 that Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – October 31, 2023) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will release its third quarter financial results on November 8, 2023 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m.

SU Trading at -0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.56. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc. saw 5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy, Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 14.49, with 6.81 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.