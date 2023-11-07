Starwood Property Trust Inc’s (STWD) Stock: A 1.19% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) has gone up by 6.51% for the week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month and a -10.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.56% for STWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for STWD’s stock, with a -1.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STWD is 1.68.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for STWD is $21.86, which is $3.2 above the current price. The public float for STWD is 294.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STWD on November 07, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

STWD) stock’s latest price update

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD)’s stock price has plunge by -2.56relation to previous closing price of 19.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that High interest rates and a weak U.S. commercial real estate market are expected to have affected Starwood Property’s (STWD) Q3 earnings.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $20 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STWD Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.42. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from DiModica Jeffrey F., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.10 back on Sep 22. After this action, DiModica Jeffrey F. now owns 1,025,984 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc, valued at $201,002 using the latest closing price.

DiModica Jeffrey F., the President of Starwood Property Trust Inc, sale 20,111 shares at $20.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that DiModica Jeffrey F. is holding 1,035,984 shares at $411,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Equity return is now at value 8.54, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.