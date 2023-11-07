Sonos Inc (SONO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SONO stock has gone down by -2.69%, with a monthly decline of -13.95% and a quarterly plunge of -32.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Sonos Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.84% for SONO stock, with a simple moving average of -36.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SONO is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SONO is $19.40, which is $8.91 above the current price. The public float for SONO is 119.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONO on November 07, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) has decreased by -7.17 when compared to last closing price of 11.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Sonos, Inc. has experienced significant pressure on sales and margins, leading to a decline in realistic earnings. Despite a strong product lineup, product superiority has not translated into superior financial performance. The company’s net cash holdings have decreased substantially, and the outlook for sales and margins remains weak.

SONO Trading at -14.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -37.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Spence Patrick, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $13.41 back on Sep 20. After this action, Spence Patrick now owns 925,869 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $603,446 using the latest closing price.

Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, the Chief Product Officer of Sonos Inc, sale 7,496 shares at $14.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Bouvat-Merlin Maxime is holding 21,681 shares at $105,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.33. Equity return is now at value -6.99, with -3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.