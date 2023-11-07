Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.15 in relation to its previous close of 91.05. However, the company has experienced a 4.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that The 4-factor dividend growth portfolio is a strategy that leverages the stock selection process of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, with a few minor twists. The portfolio fell by 3.07% in October, underperforming the S&P 500 by 0.97%. Year-to-date, the portfolio is up 3.61%.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is $105.33, which is $15.33 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 158.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on November 07, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stock saw a decrease of 4.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for SWKS’s stock, with a -15.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SWKS Trading at -7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.87. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw -1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 900 shares at the price of $105.38 back on Aug 29. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,094 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $94,842 using the latest closing price.

Sennesael Kris, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $106.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Sennesael Kris is holding 87,823 shares at $4,251,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 17.02, with 11.36 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.