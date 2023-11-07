SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 0.40, however, the company has experienced a -13.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-08 that SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company priced a public stock offering. That public stock offering has the company selling 2.15 million units for $5.60 each.

Is It Worth Investing in SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) by analysts is $7.00, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for SINT is 4.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SINT was 83.27K shares.

SINT’s Market Performance

SINT’s stock has seen a -13.63% decrease for the week, with a -46.05% drop in the past month and a -66.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.93% for SINTX Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.37% for SINT’s stock, with a -78.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SINT Trading at -46.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -51.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT fell by -13.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5373. In addition, SINTX Technologies Inc saw -95.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SINT starting from Truetzel David W., who sale 67 shares at the price of $0.12 back on Nov 29. After this action, Truetzel David W. now owns 4 shares of SINTX Technologies Inc, valued at $8 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-726.14 for the present operating margin

+21.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SINTX Technologies Inc stands at -771.24. The total capital return value is set at -78.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.14. Equity return is now at value -72.93, with -51.54 for asset returns.

Based on SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.60. Total debt to assets is 18.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -10.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.