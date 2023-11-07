Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has gone down by -4.09% for the week, with a -7.46% drop in the past month and a -20.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.51% for SVM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.20% for SVM’s stock, with a -29.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) is 19.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SVM is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) is $4.85, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for SVM is 169.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On November 07, 2023, SVM’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

The stock of Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has decreased by -6.64 when compared to last closing price of 2.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Retail investors should consider shares of Silvercorp Metals to purchase as a surrogate for investing directly in silver, before an expected rise in the silver price within 12 months. The Upside catalyst: Silver prices are expected to experience a bull market as investors seek safe haven assets amid economic recession concerns. The high margins, low costs, and longevity of Silvercorp Metals in China, supported by strong financial conditions, make it an attractive investment in the silver market.

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc saw -28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.53 for the present operating margin

+33.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.