Should You Invest in Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for OPEN is $2.44, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 540.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.19% of that float. The average trading volume for OPEN on November 07, 2023 was 17.00M shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.31 in relation to its previous close of 2.09. However, the company has experienced a -4.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that Opendoor has scaled down its business and trimmed its losses to adapt to the current housing market. Investors seem to be betting that the Fed is done raising interest rates, which would benefit Opendoor.

OPEN’s Market Performance

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has experienced a -4.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.88% drop in the past month, and a -43.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.89% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.23% for OPEN’s stock, with a -23.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at -28.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares sank -17.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 72.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Meyer Megan D., who sale 4,808 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Oct 26. After this action, Meyer Megan D. now owns 2,633,190 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $9,904 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 3,562 shares at $2.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 651,917 shares at $8,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -46.49, with -8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.