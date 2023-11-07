Should You Invest in Oneok Inc. (OKE) Now?

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OKE is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OKE is $73.90, which is $7.62 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 580.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for OKE on November 07, 2023 was 4.95M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

OKE) stock’s latest price update

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.84relation to previous closing price of 66.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that On October 25 2023 an on-line edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 100 Fastest Growing Public Companies. My Dogcatcher quest to sniff-out dividend-buys found 57 dividend-paying fast-growers using YCharts 11/1/23 data. The companies featured on the fastest-growing companies list, which ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, are worth a combined $4 trillion in market capitalization. 57 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 100 fastest-growers and ranged 0.04% to 15.8% in annual-yield, while the 100 ranged -73.61% to 122.42% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/1/23 reckoning.

OKE’s Market Performance

Oneok Inc. (OKE) has seen a 1.02% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.38% gain in the past month and a 3.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for OKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for OKE’s stock, with a 2.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $68 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKE Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.15. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw 0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 24,607 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 29. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 42,017 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $1,500,018 using the latest closing price.

DERKSEN BRIAN L, the Director of Oneok Inc., purchase 4,900 shares at $59.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that DERKSEN BRIAN L is holding 18,700 shares at $291,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 21.72, with 7.18 for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.