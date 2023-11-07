Should You Invest in Desktop Metal Inc (DM) Now?

The public float for DM is 216.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 32.58% of that float. The average trading volume for DM on November 07, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

DM) stock’s latest price update

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.98. However, the company has seen a 9.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-02 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #3Dprinting–Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. At this time, a summary presentation will also be available online at the Events & Presentations section of Desktop Metal’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.desktopmetal.com. Desktop Metal will host a conference call on the same day at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. Particip.

DM’s Market Performance

DM’s stock has risen by 9.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.86% and a quarterly drop of -45.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.70% for Desktop Metal Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.34% for DM stock, with a simple moving average of -47.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1.75 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DM Trading at -30.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -27.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DM rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0477. In addition, Desktop Metal Inc saw -32.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DM starting from DUSSAULT SCOTT J, who sale 26,969 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Mar 06. After this action, DUSSAULT SCOTT J now owns 0 shares of Desktop Metal Inc, valued at $64,726 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DM

Equity return is now at value -72.29, with -53.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Desktop Metal Inc (DM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.