Should You Invest in Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) Now?

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 479.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GOLD is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOLD is $21.14, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for GOLD is 1.74B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume for GOLD on November 07, 2023 was 15.72M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

GOLD) stock’s latest price update

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 16.48. However, the company has seen a 1.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-06 that (Kitco News) – Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) announced today that it has agreed to subscribe for 21,265,370 units of Hercules Silver in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $1.10 per unit, for total consideration of $23,391,907.

GOLD’s Market Performance

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has seen a 1.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.73% gain in the past month and a -0.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for GOLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for GOLD’s stock, with a -5.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOLD Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.13. In addition, Barrick Gold Corp. saw -5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corp. stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 0.25, with 0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.36. Total debt to assets is 10.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.