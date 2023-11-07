Should You Invest in ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Now?

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACMR is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACMR is $23.50, which is $9.25 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 44.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.85% of that float. The average trading volume for ACMR on November 07, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.00 in relation to its previous close of 15.00. However, the company has experienced a 4.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.42 per share a year ago.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has experienced a 4.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.79% drop in the past month, and a 7.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.51% for ACMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.78% for ACMR’s stock, with a 8.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at -17.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -27.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.85. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw 84.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from McKechnie Mark, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 11. After this action, McKechnie Mark now owns 900 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Wang David H sale 85,116 shares at $17.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Wang David H is holding 504,018 shares at $1,504,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 9.92, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.