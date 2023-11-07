Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has plunged by -1.26 when compared to previous closing price of 15.85, but the company has seen a 4.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Shoals Technologies Group provides EBOS solutions in the renewable energy and EV charging markets with a well-patented portfolio of products. The company’s financials have been strong with very high revenue growth and good margins. Shoals’ valuation doesn’t seem to fully price in the company’s very good long-term growth prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) by analysts is $29.27, which is $13.62 above the current market price. The public float for SHLS is 163.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.73% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SHLS was 2.95M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS stock saw an increase of 4.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.30% and a quarterly increase of -29.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for SHLS stock, with a simple moving average of -29.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $33 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHLS Trading at -13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.68. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc saw -36.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Peetz Mehgan, who sale 1,990 shares at the price of $21.58 back on Sep 14. After this action, Peetz Mehgan now owns 81,385 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, valued at $42,944 using the latest closing price.

TOLNAR JEFFERY, the President of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, sale 1,975 shares at $21.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that TOLNAR JEFFERY is holding 62,654 shares at $42,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc stands at +39.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.75. Equity return is now at value 56.48, with 23.38 for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.52. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.