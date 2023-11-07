Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) is 15.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEE is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) is $41.00, which is $7.44 above the current market price. The public float for SEE is 143.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On November 07, 2023, SEE’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SEE) stock’s latest price update

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE)’s stock price has plunge by -3.06relation to previous closing price of 34.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Sealed Air (SEE) reports year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings in the third quarter of 2023 as it continues to witness lower volumes across its markets.

SEE’s Market Performance

Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has experienced a 6.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.28% rise in the past month, and a -15.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for SEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.84% for SEE stock, with a simple moving average of -18.99% for the last 200 days.

SEE Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.71. In addition, Sealed Air Corp. saw -32.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Doheny Edward L II, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, Doheny Edward L II now owns 658,360 shares of Sealed Air Corp., valued at $338,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.99 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corp. stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 98.66, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,090.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.60. Total debt to assets is 60.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 955.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.