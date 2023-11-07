Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX)’s stock price has soared by 14.70 in relation to previous closing price of 3.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 35.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPTX is 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RPTX is $23.50, which is $19.13 above the current price. The public float for RPTX is 31.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPTX on November 07, 2023 was 213.83K shares.

RPTX’s Market Performance

RPTX’s stock has seen a 35.71% increase for the week, with a -43.65% drop in the past month and a -46.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.49% for Repare Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.01% for RPTX’s stock, with a -55.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPTX Trading at -47.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares sank -42.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPTX rose by +35.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Repare Therapeutics Inc saw -70.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPTX starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 783,709 shares at the price of $3.60 back on Nov 02. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 4,662,402 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,821,352 using the latest closing price.

Zinda Michael, the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of Repare Therapeutics Inc, sale 6,404 shares at $12.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Zinda Michael is holding 62,987 shares at $77,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.93 for the present operating margin

+96.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repare Therapeutics Inc stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -6.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -1.31, with -1.01 for asset returns.

Based on Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.