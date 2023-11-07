Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for RENB is 25.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of RENB was 865.60K shares.

RENB) stock’s latest price update

Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.08 in comparison to its previous close of 3.21, however, the company has experienced a 0.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-06-01 that Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. Last week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men being charged in a “murder-for-hire” conspiracy, which resulted in the.

RENB’s Market Performance

Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has seen a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -39.35% decline in the past month and a 228.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.24% for RENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.74% for RENB’s stock, with a 70.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENB Trading at -21.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares sank -35.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc saw 170.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

The total capital return value is set at -29.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.26. Equity return is now at value -66.63, with -55.53 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 12.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.74. Total debt to assets is 9.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.