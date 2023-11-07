Range Resources Corp (RRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) has dropped by -5.10 compared to previous close of 37.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Range Resources’ (RRC) third-quarter earnings gain from lower total costs and expenses. However, declining realized commodity prices offset the positive.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) is 6.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RRC is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Range Resources Corp (RRC) is $37.19, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for RRC is 234.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. On November 07, 2023, RRC’s average trading volume was 2.48M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC stock saw an increase of 2.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.96% and a quarterly increase of 5.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Range Resources Corp (RRC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for RRC’s stock, with a 22.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $41 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRC Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.16. In addition, Range Resources Corp saw 41.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $37.23 back on Nov 03. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 60,804 shares of Range Resources Corp, valued at $930,750 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corp, sale 25,000 shares at $37.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 85,804 shares at $933,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corp stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17. Equity return is now at value 47.89, with 19.52 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corp (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Range Resources Corp (RRC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.