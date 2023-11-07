Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has increased by 1.18 when compared to last closing price of 0.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 52.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Shane Kleinstein – Vice President of Investor Relations David Rawlinson – President & Chief Executive Officer Bill Wafford – Chief Financial Officer Greg Maffei – Executive Chairman Ben Oren – Executive Vice President & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Jason Haas – Bank of America Carla Casella – JPMorgan Hale Holden – Barclays Operator Welcome to the Qurate Retail, Inc. 2023 Q3 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference will be recorded, November 3.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Right Now?

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) by analysts is $0.55, which is -$0.14 below the current market price. The public float for QRTEA is 348.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of QRTEA was 7.38M shares.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

QRTEA stock saw an increase of 52.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.91% and a quarterly increase of -24.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.51% for Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.02% for QRTEA’s stock, with a -34.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at 19.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.03%, as shares surge +43.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA rose by +53.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4997. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc saw -57.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 26,231 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Sep 20. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 40,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc, valued at $16,526 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the Chairman of the Board of Qurate Retail Inc, sale 101 shares at $35.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $3,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84. Equity return is now at value 18.67, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.