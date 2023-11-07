Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) has gone up by 64.80% for the week, with a 9.67% rise in the past month and a -17.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.25% for PRLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.58% for PRLD’s stock, with a -39.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRLD is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for PRLD is 25.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On November 07, 2023, PRLD’s average trading volume was 157.71K shares.

PRLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) has increased by 29.96 when compared to last closing price of 2.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 64.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of PRLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRLD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PRLD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PRLD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRLD Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.76%, as shares surge +21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLD rose by +64.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Prelude Therapeutics Inc saw -51.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLD starting from Vaddi Krishna, who purchase 900 shares at the price of $5.31 back on May 25. After this action, Vaddi Krishna now owns 1,067,275 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,779 using the latest closing price.

Lim Bryant David, the Chief Legal Officer, Corp Sec. of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Lim Bryant David is holding 2,400 shares at $12,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLD

Equity return is now at value -51.53, with -46.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.