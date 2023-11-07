Power REIT (PW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Power REIT (PW) is $44.00, which is $43.07 above the current market price. The public float for PW is 2.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PW on November 07, 2023 was 72.88K shares.

PW) stock’s latest price update

Power REIT (AMEX: PW)’s stock price has plunge by 34.52relation to previous closing price of 0.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 34.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that REITs averaged a -7.14% total return in September and have fallen into the red year to date. Small cap REITs (-6.51%) outperformed yet again in September. Micro caps (-10.45%) continue to severely underperform their larger REIT peers. Only 9.74% of REIT securities had a positive total return in September with 34.38% in the black year to date.

PW’s Market Performance

Power REIT (PW) has experienced a 34.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.28% rise in the past month, and a -43.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.96% for PW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.24% for PW stock, with a simple moving average of -60.46% for the last 200 days.

PW Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PW rose by +31.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7154. In addition, Power REIT saw -76.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.82 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Power REIT stands at -167.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.55. Equity return is now at value -36.61, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Power REIT (PW), the company’s capital structure generated 86.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Power REIT (PW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.