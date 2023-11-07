POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX) Stock Showcases 11.92% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX) has seen a 20.69% increase in the past week, with a 0.24% gain in the past month, and a -14.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for PKX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.92% for PKX’s stock, with a 18.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: PKX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: PKX) is 29.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PKX is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX) is $119.31, which is $22.31 above the current market price. The public float for PKX is 303.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On November 07, 2023, PKX’s average trading volume was 214.05K shares.

PKX) stock’s latest price update

POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: PKX)’s stock price has soared by 16.25 in relation to previous closing price of 83.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-06 that What an incredible rally it was last week, in a big dash for trash as bond yields tumbled. The mostly profitless tech stocks of the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK rallied 19% last week, and the regional banks in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE surged 12%.

PKX Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKX rose by +20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.68. In addition, POSCO Holdings Inc ADR saw 78.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.71 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for POSCO Holdings Inc ADR stands at +3.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85.

Based on POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of POSCO Holdings Inc ADR (PKX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.