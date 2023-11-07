Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) has decreased by -5.91 when compared to last closing price of 7.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Ryan Hymel – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bruce Wardinski – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Chad Beynon – Macquarie Patrick Scholes – Truist Securities Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank Smedes Rose – Citi Tyler Batory – Oppenheimer Operator Good day, and welcome to the Playa Hotels & Resorts Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Right Now?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) by analysts is $12.33, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for PLYA is 105.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of PLYA was 1.04M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

The stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has seen a -0.14% decrease in the past week, with a -0.71% drop in the past month, and a -4.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for PLYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for PLYA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLYA Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAG, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $7.36 back on Aug 10. After this action, DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAG now owns 14,742,519 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $2,945,200 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Karl Mr., the Director of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 10,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Peterson Karl Mr. is holding 2,609,033 shares at $80,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.58 for the present operating margin

+36.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at +6.62. The total capital return value is set at 9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.23. Equity return is now at value 5.91, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), the company’s capital structure generated 161.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.69. Total debt to assets is 51.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.