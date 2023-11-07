Pinterest Inc’s (PINS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PINS stock has gone up by 23.19%, with a monthly gain of 10.11% and a quarterly surge of 15.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Pinterest Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.73% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of 17.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PINS is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PINS is $34.92, which is $4.0 above than the current price. The public float for PINS is 572.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on November 07, 2023 was 10.96M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.06relation to previous closing price of 30.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that For those interested in the growth investing style, all three of these stocks precisely fit the criteria. And to little surprise, one is being fueled by artificial intelligence excitement.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 14.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +23.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.56. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 27.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Nov 01. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 134,215 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of Pinterest Inc, sale 1,934 shares at $27.46 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 50,986 shares at $53,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.