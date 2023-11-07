Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen a 1.77% increase in the past week, with a -1.30% drop in the past month, and a -6.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for PM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for PM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PM is at 0.80.

The public float for PM is 1.55B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume for PM on November 07, 2023 was 3.76M shares.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 91.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Thanks to the reality TV program Doomsday Preppers and notorious conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones, the concept surrounding consumer staples stocks aligned with the principles of a prepper portfolio may arouse chuckles, if not ridicule. I get it. The whole idea of prepping has been characterized under the framework of buffoonery.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $117 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PM Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.21. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc saw -10.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Barth Werner, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $98.35 back on Mar 02. After this action, Barth Werner now owns 87,321 shares of Philip Morris International Inc, valued at $786,816 using the latest closing price.

Calantzopoulos Andre, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of Philip Morris International Inc, sale 80,000 shares at $100.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Calantzopoulos Andre is holding 1,007,048 shares at $8,028,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.17 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc stands at +28.62. The total capital return value is set at 43.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.