Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has gone up by 3.97% for the week, with a 11.50% rise in the past month and a 17.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for PBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of 23.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PBR is at 1.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PBR is $16.50, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 3.72B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for PBR on November 07, 2023 was 19.84M shares.

PBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has surged by 0.19 when compared to previous closing price of 15.68, but the company has seen a 3.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that After reaching an important support level, Petrobras (PBR) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PBR surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

PBR Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR saw 52.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 38.88, with 15.19 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.