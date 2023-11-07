Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) has decreased by -1.31 when compared to last closing price of 3.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Fido may be in trouble, which may open the door for speculators seeking cheap pet stocks to buy. As everyone knows, inflation has been a drag on the consumer economy.

Is It Worth Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Right Now?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WOOF is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WOOF is $6.35, which is $2.59 above the current price. The public float for WOOF is 150.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOOF on November 07, 2023 was 5.03M shares.

WOOF’s Market Performance

WOOF stock saw an increase of 8.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.12% and a quarterly increase of -48.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.99% for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.46% for WOOF’s stock, with a -52.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WOOF Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF rose by +8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc saw -60.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from COUGHLIN RON, who purchase 61,040 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Mar 28. After this action, COUGHLIN RON now owns 618,317 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, valued at $504,801 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+40.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 1.54, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Based on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF), the company’s capital structure generated 131.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.81. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 102.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.