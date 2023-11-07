Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 159.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-04 that Paycom reported solid third-quarter financial results, but the stock crashed on weak guidance. Paycom brings together innovative payroll software and broad-range human capital management applications.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is 27.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) is $228.14, which is $67.25 above the current market price. The public float for PAYC is 51.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On November 07, 2023, PAYC’s average trading volume was 783.67K shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC’s stock has seen a -32.98% decrease for the week, with a -40.47% drop in the past month and a -44.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for Paycom Software Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.47% for PAYC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $185 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYC Trading at -38.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -41.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC fell by -32.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.78. In addition, Paycom Software Inc saw -48.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from WATTS J C JR, who purchase 314 shares at the price of $159.20 back on Nov 03. After this action, WATTS J C JR now owns 6,864 shares of Paycom Software Inc, valued at $49,989 using the latest closing price.

Clark Jason D., the Director of Paycom Software Inc, sale 130 shares at $287.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Clark Jason D. is holding 4,970 shares at $37,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.54 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc stands at +20.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.83. Equity return is now at value 27.14, with 9.45 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.