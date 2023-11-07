PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.31 in comparison to its previous close of 2.60, however, the company has experienced a 8.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD ) stock is jumping significantly higher against the backdrop of another soft session on Wall Street. This morning, management announced a productive discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over positive clinical trial results for a key drug.

Is It Worth Investing in PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PXMD is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PXMD is 0.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.61% of that float. The average trading volume of PXMD on November 07, 2023 was 130.32K shares.

PXMD’s Market Performance

PXMD stock saw a decrease of 8.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -72.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.99% for PaxMedica Inc (PXMD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.88% for PXMD’s stock, with a -85.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -38.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.86%, as shares sank -10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, PaxMedica Inc saw -91.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Rome Zachary, who sale 16,301 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Oct 27. After this action, Rome Zachary now owns 277,390 shares of PaxMedica Inc, valued at $3,012 using the latest closing price.

Derby Michael, the 10% Owner of PaxMedica Inc, sale 9,175 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Derby Michael is holding 439,171 shares at $1,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Based on PaxMedica Inc (PXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In summary, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.